First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 434.5% in June

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 434.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0693 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,931 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

