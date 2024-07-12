First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

FLN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.