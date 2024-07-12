First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. 772,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,386. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.