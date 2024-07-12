First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.18

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 5659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3,739.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

