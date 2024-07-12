Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Lowered by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 3.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $45,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE FI traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,821. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.