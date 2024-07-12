Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,200 shares, an increase of 243.9% from the June 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

