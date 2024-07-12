Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,027,200 shares, an increase of 243.9% from the June 15th total of 298,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Price Performance
FGSGF remained flat at $1.70 during trading hours on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.
About Flat Glass Group
