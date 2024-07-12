Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 6.3 %

FSI opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.