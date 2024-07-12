Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.10.

Frontier Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ULCC opened at $4.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 109,418 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 176.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,053,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 672,471 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

