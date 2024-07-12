FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stake Boosted by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 101,845 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,916,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 227,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 138,579 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. 468,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,582. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

