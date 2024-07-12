Gala (GALA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $767.76 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $767.76 million and $73.00 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 34,681,405,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,433,272,196 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

