Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires 231 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $564.80. 938,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,763. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $565.36. The company has a market cap of $487.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

