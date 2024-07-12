Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 382 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NewMarket by 64.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEU stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.49. 2,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,916. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.53 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.27.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

