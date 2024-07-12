Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 642 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $1,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 420.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.7 %

BNTX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.08. 497,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 169.40 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.