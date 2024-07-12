Gallacher Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average of $174.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.