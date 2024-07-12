Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Vector Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Vector Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 273,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,681. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VGR

About Vector Group

(Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.