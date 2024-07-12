Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE KTB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,794. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

