Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,772. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

