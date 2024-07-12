Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,397 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,721. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.