Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.92. 289,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,516. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

