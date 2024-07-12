Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
VDC traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $206.02. 31,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $209.70.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
