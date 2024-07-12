Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 532,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,008,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GCI shares. Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on Gannett in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

