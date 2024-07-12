Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.10. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.