Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $83.71 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.536 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.