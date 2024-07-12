Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 266.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,571,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,764,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

