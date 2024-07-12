Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $321.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $327.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.64.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

