Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,125 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 3,416.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,659,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,670,000.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.