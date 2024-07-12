Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
AEE opened at $73.12 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
