Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,588,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.12. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

