General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 0.5%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $159.43 and last traded at $161.05. Approximately 1,307,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,103,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.92.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

