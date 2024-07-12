General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,099,000 after purchasing an additional 328,585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in General Mills by 59.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after acquiring an additional 69,357 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. 2,233,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

