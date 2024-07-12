Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is ORG Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 8.8% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $5,287,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $70.25. 2,395,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

