Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.51. 35,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.