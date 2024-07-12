Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.51. 35,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.
Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
