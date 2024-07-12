Gnosis (GNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.50 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $675.48 million and $2.50 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $260.85 or 0.00453120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

