GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 8,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 15,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GoHealth

GoHealth Trading Up 7.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $250.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.74.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.05). GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoHealth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.