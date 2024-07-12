Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 132,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 508% from the average daily volume of 21,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Golconda Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The stock has a market cap of C$19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of C$2.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

