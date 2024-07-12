Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) versus Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Critical Analysis

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Heaven Group has a beta of -4.99, meaning that its share price is 599% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 9.59% 23.41% 4.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Vail Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group $31.79 million 0.30 $6.55 million N/A N/A Vail Resorts $2.89 billion 2.32 $268.15 million $7.35 24.22

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Heaven Group and Vail Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vail Resorts 2 3 3 0 2.13

Vail Resorts has a consensus price target of $221.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Golden Heaven Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand; other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

