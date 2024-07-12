Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.19

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.19 and last traded at $66.19, with a volume of 451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $520.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,672,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,608,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,705,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 177.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

