Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.91

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

