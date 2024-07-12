Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $72.98. 2,302,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

