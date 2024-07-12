Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $511.44. 5,538,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $516.79. The company has a market cap of $463.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

