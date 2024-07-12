Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 125 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $24.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $652.75. 5,107,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $650.34 and a 200 day moving average of $595.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $639.57.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

