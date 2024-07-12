Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Granite Construction by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Granite Construction stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.73. 1,671,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,665. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

In other news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

