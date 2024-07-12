Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 534.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of GDLC traded down 0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 20.32. 126,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 22.72 and its 200 day moving average is 20.38. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 1-year low of 7.72 and a 1-year high of 27.49.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Company Profile
