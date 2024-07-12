Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $29.00 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
