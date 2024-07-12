HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.23

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.23 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 2,485 ($31.83), with a volume of 67831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,485 ($31.83).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,374.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,344.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3,782.98 and a beta of 0.60.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.