Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $9.73. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 317,868 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HMY shares. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $845,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.