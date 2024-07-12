HBC Financial Services PLLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,473,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,201,000 after acquiring an additional 530,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,383,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,136 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,422 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.