HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.72. 504,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average is $177.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $187.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

