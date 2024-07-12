HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 190 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,328. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.