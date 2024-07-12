Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0668 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and $36.64 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00043958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,141,695.052895 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06524547 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $40,291,307.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

